Angels Camp City Council Looks To Fill Open Seat

Angels Camp, CA — A seat has opened up on the Angels Camp City Council with the resignation earlier this month of Isabel Moncada.

At a meeting held this week, the remaining four city council members decided to seek applications from interested candidates, and interviews will be conducted later to find the best fit. The application deadline is July 28 at 2 pm. Candidates must be Angels Camp residents, at least 18 years old, not serving on any other city board or commission, not an employee or officer of the city, and meet the criteria set by the Calaveras County Registrar of Voters for qualified candidates.

Anyone with questions can contact City Administrator Pamela Caronongan at 209-736-2185. The full application can be found here.

The other four councilmembers are Michael Chimente, Caroline Schirato, Alvin Broglio, and Scott Behiel.