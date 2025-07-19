Clear
Vegetation Fire Stopped Near Camp Justice

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — A small Friday evening fire was quickly contained near the sanctioned Camp Justice homeless Camp near Justice Center Drive in Sonora.

It was reported shortly after 7 pm toward the northern end of the camp. Air and ground resources responded and quickly stopped the forward spread. No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze has been under investigation.

