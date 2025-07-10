Italian Bar Road To Close For Repairs

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — A stretch of Italian Bar Road in Tuolumne County will be completely closed for over three weeks.

It is in order to make repairs due to earlier storm damage. The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that a stretch of Italian Bar Road will be closed to all through traffic from Tuesday, July 15, through Friday, August 8.

The slide repairs are being made approximately ½ mile north of the Lost Dutchman’s Mining Association Italian Bar Camp (South Fork Stanislaus Avenue). The work is being done by Centerline Drilling Company.

Travelers will need to avoid the area.