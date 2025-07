Murphys, CA — A small vegetation fire has quickly been contained in the Forest Meadows area of Calaveras County.

It was reported early in the seven o’clock hour this morning in the 900 block of Sandalwood Drive near Laurel Lane. It was threatening one home and the people were quickly evacuated. Arriving firefighters stopped for the forward spread.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Be prepared for activity in the area.