Update: Big Rig Crash On J-59 Near Lake Don Pedro

Update at 4:18 p.m.: The CHP reports that the section of J-59 north of the Don Pedro Road intersection near Lake Don Pedro is temporarily closed as a tow crew is working to remove a rolled-over big rig hauling a dump trailer. Officers are directing traffic that is backed up. They ask motorists to avoid the area if possible. Further details on this crash can be viewed below.

Original post at 3:55 p.m.: Don Pedro, CA — The CHP remains on the scene of a rollover collision that occurred just before the Camino Fire this afternoon.

As we reported, the blaze ignited around 12:30 p.m. near Camino Don Pedro and Leyenda Way, off J-59/La Grange Road, and spread to 173 acres before it was contained around 2:30 p.m. The CHP reports that at 12:15 p.m., a big rig with an attached dump trailer rolled over on J-59 just north of Don Pedro Road, near Bonds Flat Road, igniting a roadside fire. It is currently unclear whether this collision is related to the Camino Fire.

Environmental health officials are responding to the scene to clean up any hazardous materials, while a tow truck with a crane will work to remove the wreckage. The CHP is directing one-way traffic, and motorists may want to avoid the area if possible, as there is no estimated time for when the roadway will be cleared.