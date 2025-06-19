Dog Rescued From Heat On Popular Murphys Hiking Trail

Murphys, CA– A Sunday afternoon hike turned into a rescue mission when a dog overheated and its owner ran out of water on a remote trail near New Melones Lake, fire officials said.

Murphys Fire Protection District and CAL FIRE TCU Engine 4482 responded Sunday, June 15, to the area of Parrotts Ferry Road and the New Melones Lake Bridge—known locally as “The Bomb” hike—after a dog named Nala began showing signs of heat illness about 1.5 miles from the roadway. Crews coordinated a three-hour rescue, using a wheeled litter and hand-carrying Nala back to a vehicle. Firefighters said the dog began improving after receiving water and a chance to cool down.

Officials say to stay safe during extreme heat, never leave pets, children, or older adults in a vehicle, even with the windows cracked. Know your physical limits, and plan outdoor activities early in the day when temperatures are cooler. Hydrate before heading out and bring plenty of extra water for both yourself and your pets. Wear appropriate clothing, apply sunscreen, take frequent breaks in the shade, and watch for signs of heat illness. Always have an emergency plan in place before you go.