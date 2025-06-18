Sonora PD Seeks To Utilize More Security Camera Evidence Through Partnership

Archive Photo of a theft caught on camera at a Sonora business View Photo

Sonora, CA — To crack down on local crime, the Sonora Police Department is encouraging residents and business owners in the city to register information about the locations of their security cameras.

By knowing where personal cameras are set up, officers can reach out to potentially utilize the footage and better investigate crimes.

The PD notes that registration is voluntary, and participants may cancel registration at any time.

Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel reports, “By registering your residential or business security cameras with SPD, you can help quickly locate potential video evidence when crimes occur, speeding up investigations and supporting successful prosecutions.”

He notes that the goal is to build a stronger and safer community through teamwork.

You can sign up through the Sonora Police Department’s Citizen RIMS platform by clicking here. Printable forms are available on the Sonora Police Department webpage, and paper copies can be picked up at the Sonora Police Department lobby or Sonora City Hall.