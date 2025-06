Clements, CA– Firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire in the Clements area that is estimated to be 3.5-5 acres in size.. The fire is located at the 24000 block of North Mcintire Road in San Joaquin County. Structures are reportedly threatened by this fire. The fire is burning in grass/oak woodland with the potential to reach 20-30 acres. Additional air support is heading to this incident.

