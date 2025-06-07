Valley Springs Man Dissatisfied With Yard Work Allegedly Shoots At Worker

Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol View Photo

Valley Springs, CA— A Valley Springs man allegedly shot at a yard worker after complaining about the services.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Hoffman Drive in Valley Springs.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that the homeowner, 75-year-old Frank Anthony Moore, was dissatisfied with a yard worker’s maintenance services, erupting into a verbal dispute. When the victim requested payment for his services, Moore reportedly went inside the home and grabbed a firearm and then fired one round in the direction of the victim.

“The victim stated that one round came within about a foot of striking him,” stated sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark, adding, “The victim was able to safely leave the area to call 911 and await the arrival of law enforcement personnel.”

Further investigation found that Moore was prohibited from owning or having firearms. A search of his home led to the seizure of two 9mm handguns, one .380 caliber pistol, ammunition matching both firearms, and shotgun ammunition. Subsequently, Moore was arrested without incident for four felony charges and three misdemeanors related to the weapons.