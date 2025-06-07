Two Men Busted In Jamestown For Possession Of Meth And Heroin

Jamestown, CA— Two men were arrested in Jamestown after a search of their vehicle uncovered a couple of ounces of meth and heroin hidden on one of them.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies recently responded to the area of People of the Mountain Road near Highway 108 for a report of 57-year-old James Craig from Manteca trespassing. While approaching the scene, they spotted Craig, who was a passenger in a vehicle, and pulled it over on Victoria Way near Highway 108. Behind the wheel was 65-year-old Kelly Gunn from Angels Camp.

A search of Craig revealed a glass pipe with burn marks and residue, typically used to smoke methamphetamine, according to sheriff’s officials. Deputies then checked the vehicle and discovered two bags containing about two ounces of methamphetamine and a second glass pipe. They determined that those bags belonged to Gunn. Subsequently, both men were taken into custody.

Once at the Tuolumne County jail, another body search of Craig found a bag containing suspected heroin concealed inside his shoe. Gunn was charged with possession and transportation of narcotics for sale, along with drug use paraphernalia, while Craig faces charges for drug possession and possession of drug use paraphernalia.