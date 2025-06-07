Fire Season Officially Begins In Yosemite

Tioga Pass Gate into Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA— Due to hotter and drier weather conditions, Yosemite National Park officials have declared the official start of fire season.

The fire danger rating indices remained moderate for three consecutive days, indicating a heightened fire danger. Park officials shared that throughout the winter and spring, Yosemite’s fire management teams have actively reduced dangerous fuel loads through planned burning, mechanical thinning, and pile burning efforts—crucial work aimed at lessening the severity and spread of flames.

“The mission of Yosemite Fire and Aviation is to protect communities, visitors, and natural and cultural resources,” noted Yosemite Acting Fire Management Officer Kelly Singer, who added, “Any threat to these values will receive an expedient and robust response to unwanted fire. Our crews have been working year-round to mitigate these risks. Now, we ask our visitors and residents to join us in taking simple but critical steps to prevent human-caused fires.”

Millions visit the park each year, with everyone playing a role in keeping it safe. Park officials offer these tips for what visitors and residents can do to help prevent wildfires:

Never leave campfires unattended and ensure they are fully extinguished — douse with water, stir, and feel for heat before walking away. Follow all fire rules and regulations when recreating and help prevent human caused wildfires.

Use only designated fire rings and follow all posted fire restrictions, which may change as the season progresses.

Do not smoke on trails or in vegetated areas. Smoke only in designated areas and dispose of cigarette butts in proper receptacles.

Avoid parking over dry grass, as hot vehicle parts can ignite vegetation.

Residential pile burning is not permitted during fire season in accordance with Title 36, Code of Federal Regulations, Section 2.13(c). · Yosemite residents need to create and maintain defensible space around their properties for fire season. Yosemite Fire personnel will be conducting inspections within the park to ensure compliance. · Sign up for Yosemite alerts at: go.nps.gov/alert

How to Report a Wildfire in Yosemite:

If you see smoke or flames, report it immediately: