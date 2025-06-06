Gunshots Fired, Two Woman Arrested, In Twain Harte Dispute

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests following incidents in the area of Tanager Drive in Twain Harte.

During the noon hour on Wednesday, 38-year-old Cherish Cox of Sacramento was allegedly banging on a door, and at one point broke a window, while possessing a firearm. Deputies responded, but she was gone before they arrived.

Later, around 9:20 pm, a witness reported a pickup truck returned to the home, with a woman yelling and firing multiple gunshots. Deputies responded again and later spotted the truck traveling on Longeway Road near the Moose Lodge. Cox, who had a shotgun in plain view near the center console, was pulled over and taken into custody.

Detectives investigated and learned that there had been an earlier confrontation between Cox and 42-year-old Destiny Kaiser of Modesto at the home, and both were armed with firearms, and had fired shots negligently inside the house. Both women were booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on a variety of charges.

The case remains under investigation, and no further details are being released by authorities at this time.