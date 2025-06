Wallace, CA — A one-acre roadside vegetation fire was stopped early this morning on South Lake Camanche Parkway near Highway 12 and Wallace Lake Estates.

It was first reported at 4 am and quickly contained at an acre. Resources from CAL Fire, Calaveras Consolidated Fire, and Clements Fire responded. The cause is under investigation. No structures were damaged.

Written by BJ Hansen .

