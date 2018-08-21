Donnell Acreage Slightly Bigger, Holding At 51 Percent Containment

Donnell Fire Map Aug 21 2018 Enlarge

Tuolumne County, CA — The Donnell Fire remains 51 percent contained at 35,000 acres as firefighting crews continue to focus on its northeast flank near Spicer Reservoir.

The fire gained about another 3,500 acres since Monday, according to incident spokesperson Bob Francis. He says that firefighters assigned to the northeast area are working from a spike camp and that increasing winds, fuels and terrain have the potential to increase fire spread within upper Clarks Fork into Boulder and Disaster Creek drainages as well as within Slaughter and Jenkins drainages. He adds that crews continue suppression repair and mop-up along the fire’s southern edge and air support continue working the active parts of the fire.

Currently a total of 731 personnel are assigned to the incident. Resources include 14 hand crews; seven helicopters; 25 engines and six water tenders. So far there has been four injury/accident incidents reported. There are 220 structures under threat; 54 structures and 81 minor structures destroyed.

Permit Holders May Reenter After Safety Inspections Finish

An assessment team is assembling to evaluate safety hazards in and around the recreation cabin tracts and commercial property. Francis says that when the safety inspections are complete, permit holders will be allowed back into the area.

U.S. Forest Service personnel and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office are patrolling from Highway 108 through Highway 395. Vehicular traffic along this stretch is prohibited from stopping between Eagle Meadow Road (5N01) and Sonora Pass.

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect along Highway 108 from Eagle Meadow Road to Kennedy Meadows. The evacuations involve all residences and campgrounds, except Baker and Deadman campgrounds, as well as all along Eagle Meadow Road (5N01) and the Clark Fork Road area. No new mandatory evacuations have been ordered. The Mill Creek area remains under an evacuation advisory.

