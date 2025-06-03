Road Closure Planned Saturday In Murphys

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Murphys, CA — The Calaveras County Public Works Department is alerting travelers about a road closure planned this Saturday, June 7.

South Algiers Street will be closed to through traffic from 8 am – 6 pm for the Chicken In a Barrel fundraising event being put on by the Michelson Parents Club.

S. Algiers Street will be closed from the Murphys Park Restroom to the Murphys Public Library entrance. Travel with caution in the area.