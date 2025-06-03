Sonora LGBTQ+ Pride Resolution Passes Initial Hurdle

Sonora City Council Discusses LGBTQ+ Pride Resolution View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council discussed Monday evening the potential passage of a resolution recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

The council was voting on whether to place the issue on a future agenda for a vote (and not the actual passage at this time). Members of the public spoke passionately both in favor and against.

During the council discussion, members Mark Plummer and Stephen Opie spoke against it. Plummer stated, “This city council is elected as a non-partisan body. And, I think it is completely clear that this issue is completely, and nothing but, partisan.”

Referencing a past vote, Councilmember Andy Merrill, countered, “We recognized Vietnam Veterans, specifically, with a resolution. I saw no one here advocating for ‘all’ Veterans. And, I want everyone to think about why that is.” Merrill also spoke about revisions made to the US Constitution over the years to address discrimination.

Councilmember Stephen Opie took issue with the argument that LGBTQ community members are being discriminated against, and indicated it is more about a lifestyle, and argued, “It is divisive. It is a partisan thing. You can see the clear-cut difference. More conservative people are leaning one way, and the more liberal people are leaning the other. And, I do agree with Mark (Plummer). We shouldn’t have it in front of us as a non-partisan board. We are supposed to vote on things to run the city, keep the wheels running, and police paid.”

Mayor Ann Segerstrom backed the resolution, and stated, “All I can say is that we are 25 years into the 21st century and we are still quibbling about individuals and their ability to follow some lifestyle that they want. I’m just stunned that we have to discuss this.”

Councilmember Merrill then made a motion to put the resolution on a future agenda for a vote and it was seconded by Councilmember Bess Levine. It passed 3-2 with Merrill, Levine, and Segerstrom in favor and Plummer and Opie opposed.