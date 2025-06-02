Assembly Republicans Launch ‘Cost of Living Week’

Sacramento, CA– Assembly Republicans on Monday announced the launch of “Cost of Living Week,” a coordinated effort to highlight what they describe as rising economic pressures on California families and to call for action on a set of stalled affordability-focused bills.

The campaign, according to Republican leaders, is intended to spotlight policies they say have contributed to the high cost of living in the state, while also renewing calls for legislation aimed at reducing expenses for middle- and working-class residents. Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher of East Nicolaus said Democrats have acknowledged that affordability is a top issue but have not advanced meaningful solutions. He criticized what he characterized as repeated delays and committee inaction.

Earlier this year, Republican lawmakers introduced a series of proposals aimed at reducing gas prices, streamlining housing development, reforming insurance regulations, and cutting utility costs. GOP leaders say many of those bills were blocked or denied hearings by the Democratic majority. Gallagher said the intent of Cost of Living Week is to increase public awareness and legislative urgency around what Republicans view as practical steps to address the affordability crisis.

More information can be found here.