Stanislaus National Forest Temporarily Closes Deer Valley Road

Sonora, CA– A temporary closure of Deer Valley 4WD Road in the Calaveras Ranger District has been issued to protect the federally listed Yosemite Toad and its critical breeding habitat, the U.S. Forest Service announced recently.

Acting Forest Supervisor Jim Junette signed the forest order, which prohibits motor vehicle access on Forest Road No. 8N02 from its intersection with Highway 4 to the Eldorado and Stanislaus National Forest boundary. The closure will be in effect from June 1 through July 11, 2025. While Deer Valley Road is typically closed each year from Dec. 15 to April 15 under the Forest’s Motorized Vehicle Use Map, this year’s heavy snowpack extended seasonal closures through May 31. Officials say the late snow melt delayed the start of the Yosemite Toad’s breeding season, which now aligns with the road’s extended closure.

With snow now melted, toad movement and breeding activity are expected to continue for about six weeks, ending near the July 11 expiration of the temporary order.