YCCD Leader, Dr. Tran, To Speak At Oxford University

Columbia, CA — The Interim Chancellor of the Yosemite Community College District, Dr. Lena Tran, has been picked to speak at the prestigious Education Research Symposium at Oxford University.

It will take place from July 21-23 at Harris Manchester College. Dr. Tran officially stepped into the role of YCCD Interim Chancellor today, after previously serving as Columbia College’s president. Her new position oversees both Columbia College and Modesto Junior College.

At Oxford, Dr. Tran will present “Leading at the Intersection: Gender, Identity, and Transformational Change in Higher Education.”

YCCD Board President, Dr. Milton Richards, says, “Dr. Tran’s invitation to speak at Oxford University is a testament to her leadership and contributions to higher education. We are thrilled that she will represent our district on a global stage, sharing valuable insights with educational leaders from around the world.”

Dr. Tran adds, “Higher education changes lives, and I hope to inspire the next generation of women and immigrants to pursue leadership roles in colleges and universities worldwide. My mission has always been to create pathways for student success through innovative partnerships and opportunities.”

We reported earlier that Dr. Tran had sometimes been at odds with Columbia College faculty regarding her leadership.

YCCD notes that Dr. Tran holds a Doctorate in Education in Organizational and Leadership Development from the University of San Francisco, an MBA from Seton Hall University, and a Bachelor’s degree in International Business from Montclair State University. She is also a former Fulbright Scholar and has received several accolades, including recognition as one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s “Top 40 Under 40.”