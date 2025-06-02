Garamendi Picked To Fill CCWD Seat

San Andreas, CA — A former Calaveras County Supervisor is stepping into a new role in local politics.

The Calaveras County Water District Board has selected Jack Garamendi to fill the open Division Two seat that was left vacant following the resignation of Cindy Secada.

Garamendi, a fifth-generation Calaveras County resident, served eight years on the Calaveras Board of Supervisors, including two terms as chairman. He did not seek re-election last year.

Garamendi is a rancher, entrepreneur, and a former UC Merced Vice Chancellor. Additionally, he is a former Army Reserve Officer and Peace Corps volunteer, and holds degrees from the University of California, Berkeley, and California State University, Hayward. He lives with his wife, Colleen, on their family ranch in Paloma.

Garamendi says, “I am honored to be appointed to the board of the Calaveras County Water District for Division 2. I look forward to joining the CCWD team to provide services to our customers and the citizens of the county. I am excited to work with their amazing staff and dedicated Board of Directors to contribute to their continued success.”

The CCWD Board interviewed four candidates and selected Garamendi at a May 30 special meeting.

CCWD Board President Jeff Davidson adds, “Four exceptional candidates applied, each with unique strengths and a clear passion for service.” He expressed his appreciation for the experience and leadership he observed while serving with Garamendi on the Upper Mokelumne River Watershed Authority Board.

Garamendi’s term will run through December 2026.