Motorists Can Expect Delays On Heavily Traveled Sonora Roadway

Road work with flagger View Photo

Sonora, CA— New piping along a heavily traveled roadway in Sonora will cause traffic delays stretching into July.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) construction crews will be installing a new water mainline on lower Longeway Road that will last approximately four weeks as part of the Longeway Mainline Transition Project.

The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 2nd, 2025, and is anticipated to continue until Friday, July 4th, 2025, Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The impacted section of roadway is between the Upper Crystal Falls entrance and the Lower Crystal Falls entrance.

Flaggers will be in place to direct one-lane traffic. Motorists can expect up to 10-minute delays. TUD advises drivers to slow down and use caution within the cone zones or to take alternate routes if possible.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we undertake this essential project to enhance the reliability of our water supply infrastructure,” stated TUD officials.

For more information, contact the TUD office at (209) 532-5536.