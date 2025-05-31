Four Forest Roads Seasonal Closures Extended

STF map of road closure extensions View Photo

Sonora, CA— The Stanislaus National Forest extends seasonal road closures on four routes in the Summit Ranger District.

Effective from June 1, 2025, through June 30, 2025, Forest Order STF-16-2025-10 supersedes Forest Orders STF-16-2025-05, STF-16-2025-07, and STF-16-2025-09, allowing for the extension. Forest officials provided this list of the extended road closures:

Summit Ranger District

1. Forest Road No. 4N12 (Herring Creek Road)—Closed at Junction of 18EV463

2. Forest Road No. 5N01 (Eagle Meadow Road)—Closed at Junction of 5N01 and 5N01 S

3. Forest Road No. 4N34 (Gooseberry Road)

4. Forest Road No. 4N47