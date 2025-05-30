Update: Two Fires In Calaveras County

Skunk Fire burning in Murphys area of Calaveras County -- PGE camera View Photos

Update at 2:05 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the forward spread of both blazes has been stopped: the Skunk Fire in Muphys at an estimated two to three acres and the Cross Fire in Dorrington at less than a quarter acre. Small crews will remain working towards full containment on both blazes and then mop up for the next couple of hours. What ignited these fires is under investigation.

Original post at 1:53 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA — Air and ground resources are working on two vegetation fires, one in the Murphys area and the other in the Dorrington area of Calaveras County.

The Skunk Fire broke out at 2023 Butte Mountain Road near Skunk Ranch Road south of Highway 4 in the Murphys area. CAL Fire estimates it is one to two acres in size, and up to three structures are threatened.

The Cross Fire ignited in the 3400 block of Ben Thorn Drive near Boards Crossing Road in the Dorrington area. It is estimated at a quarter acre in size. Currently, there are no details regarding the flames’ rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.