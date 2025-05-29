Chicken Ranch Rancheria Of Me Wuk Indians, Other Tribes, Planning Cultural Burn

Chicken Ranch Rancheria View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Travelers on Highway 108 will notice smoke on Friday near the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort, west of the roundabout.

A five-acre cultural burn is scheduled to start at 7:30 am and continue up until around noon.

It has similar aspects of a prescribed burn: a cultural burn is an intentional application of fire to land by a California Native American Tribe, a tribal organization, or a cultural fire practitioner, to achieve cultural goals and objectives.

It will be overseen by the Chicken Ranch Rancheria Fire Department, the Tuolumne Rancheria Fire Department, and the Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation.

Prep work has been taking place over the past two days. Be prepared for firefighting activity along Highway 108 throughout Friday morning.