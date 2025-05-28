Tuolumne County To Host Free Mattress And Tire Recycling Event

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County residents can recycle mattresses and tires for free on Saturday, June 7, during a community event hosted by the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division, the Greater Valley Conservation Corps, and the Mattress Recycling Council.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Greater Valley Conservation Corps satellite office, located at 14993 Camage Avenue in East Sonora. Residents may bring up to nine car or passenger truck tires, provided they are off the rim. Tractor-trailer and tractor tires will not be accepted. Mattresses and box springs must be dry, unsoiled, and free of bed bugs. Those with more than eight mattresses are asked to call (209) 588-8992 in advance. Greater Valley Conservation Corps staff will also offer educational outreach during the event.

For more information, contact the Corps at (209) 588-8992 or Tuolumne County Public Works at (209) 533-5588.