Clear
69.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Ebbetts Pass Reopens Following Storm Closure

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Ebbetts Pass

Ebbetts Pass

Photo Icon View Photo

Bear Valley, CA — Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass closed on Monday due to rain, hail, and snow in the high country, but it is now back open.

Caltrans reports that there are no restrictions on Highway 4 this morning. The pass originally opened for the season this past Thursday, May 8, and briefly closed four days later.

Highway 108 Sonora Pass is still on schedule to open at 10 am this Thursday, May 15.

There is no word yet from Yosemite National Park about the seasonal opening of Highway 120 Tioga Pass.

The goal is always to have the passes open ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend travel period.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 