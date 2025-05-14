Ebbetts Pass Reopens Following Storm Closure

Bear Valley, CA — Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass closed on Monday due to rain, hail, and snow in the high country, but it is now back open.

Caltrans reports that there are no restrictions on Highway 4 this morning. The pass originally opened for the season this past Thursday, May 8, and briefly closed four days later.

Highway 108 Sonora Pass is still on schedule to open at 10 am this Thursday, May 15.

There is no word yet from Yosemite National Park about the seasonal opening of Highway 120 Tioga Pass.

The goal is always to have the passes open ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend travel period.