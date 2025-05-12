Snowfall Threat To Temporarily Close Ebbetts Pass

Ebbetts Pass Closed View Photo

Alpine County, CA — Ebbetts Pass reopened for the season on Thursday but will close again at 1 pm today (May 12) due to anticipated snow in the high country.

The eastbound closure gate will be at Lake Alpine, and the westbound closure will be a Raymond Meadows. Caltrans estimates that this will be a “short-term” closure (but will remain in place until further notice). Ebbetts Pass is likely to reopen sometime early this week.

We reported today that this Thursday is the planned seasonal reopening of Highway 108 Sonora Pass.