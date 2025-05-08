Moccasin Among Fish Hatcheries Receiving Upgrades

Moccasin Fish Hatchery View Photo

Moccasin, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom says 21 fish hatcheries in California will be updated to help boost salmon and trout populations.

Included is the Moccasin Creek Hatchery in Tuolumne County.

The state reports that Moccasin produces Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, and a small number of Golden Trout. A study completed for the project notes, “The annual production goal at the Moccasin Creek Hatchery is 400,000 pounds of fish released. However, ongoing maintenance of the Moccasin Reservoir, the water supply for the hatchery, has reduced annual production goals to 200,000 pounds of fish.”

Challenges facing the hatchery in recent years include, “The leaking intake water distribution structure, lack of incoming water treatment, abandoned Moccasin Creek diversion structure, exposed HDPE piping, low oxygen levels in the raceways, aged plumbing with insufficient flow control, truck fill station, predation issues in the raceways, deteriorating concrete raceways, and limited backup power generation.”

The preferred project alternative identified costs $49 million and includes replacing the intake water distribution structure, burial of exposed recirculation pipe, increasing flow monitoring, incorporating additional water reuse and treatment, installing concrete raceway cover structures, and increasing backup power generation.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife Director, Charlton H. Bonham, says, “The Climate Induced Hatcheries Upgrade Project is a roadmap to ensure that our state-operated hatcheries can meet the challenges of the future while promoting ecological health and economic vitality.”

We reached out to the Governor’s Office for clarification about timelines for projects at the 21 hatcheries, including Moccasin, but have not immediately heard back. The governor announced the projects this morning, and the final plans done in preparation were completed by the state in February.