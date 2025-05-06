Snow Cleared On Highway 108 Sonora Pass

Caltrans plow on Highway 108 Sonora Pass -- Caltrans photo View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA—Caltrans District 10 reports that plow crews met along Highway 108 Sonora Pass this weekend, but it will remain closed for other work.

As reported earlier on Saturday, May 3rd, Caltrans updated that snow removal on the pass was almost complete, with less than a mile left to be cleared. However, they added that Mother Nature could hinder efforts with more snow forecast this past weekend. Today, Caltrans reported that District 10 Long Barn and District 9 Sonora Junction maintenance crews were able to meet on the eastern side of Sonora Pass to conduct their snow removal operations this weekend.

“Caltrans has continued to make good progress clearing Sonora Pass this season and will now be preparing the roadway for the seasonal reopening of State Route 108,” updated state road officials.

Maintenance crews will spend the next week repairing damaged guardrails, culverts, signage, and potholes, as well as restriping the roadway to ensure the highway is safe for motorists and pedestrians. Caltrans added that Sonora Pass will remain closed to traffic eastbound at the Kennedy Meadows gate and westbound at the Mono County gate while that work is performed. Due to the debris clearing and necessary repairs, Caltrans reports it cannot provide an exact reopening date for the pass. However, it will give weekly updates.

Caltrans wants motorists to exercise caution while driving the Sierra Mountain passes and watch for icy road surfaces during the overnight and early morning hours. It also oversees Highway 4 Ebetts Pass in Calaveras County, but did not provide an update on progress there. Yosemite National Park is responsible for the maintenance of Tioga Pass; there is no information on when plowing will begin. To find roadway conditions at any time, visit the mymotherlode.com homepage and click Traffic.