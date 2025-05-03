Highway 108 Sonora Pass Snow Removal Close To Being Completed

Caltrans map of HWY 108 Sonora Pass plows getting closer to completing snow removal View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA—Caltrans reports that Highway 108 Sonora Pass snow removal is almost complete, but Mother Nature could hamper efforts with more snow forecasted.

The plows on each side of Sonora Pass are getting close to meeting with snow removal maintenance crews from Caltrans District 10, and Caltrans 9 are less than a mile away from each other in Mono County. While that news is good, Caltrans warned, “There is still a lot of snow to plow with more to fall this weekend. Both teams will keep up the effort until they meet up, putting Sonora Pass one step closer to reopening.”

Highway 108 Sonora Pass, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass, and Highway 120 Tioga Pass remain closed. Yosemite National Park oversees maintenance of Tioga Pass; there is no word as to when plowing will begin. To find roadway conditions anytime, go to the mymotherlode.com homepage and click Traffic.