Kirk Faces Challenge From McCaffrey In District Three Supervisor Race

Twain Harte, CA — The primary election is over one year away, but a candidate has announced his intention early to challenge District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk.

The seat covers Tuolumne, Twain Harte, and communities up the Highway 108 corridor.

Kirk first won the seat in 2018 after beating a crowded field running to replace Evan Royce, who did not seek re-election. Kirk was the top vote-getter in the primary election and defeated Laurie Sylwester in the General Election.

Kirk won re-election in 2022, running unopposed. He is planning to run again in 2026.

Local business owner Tim McCaffrey, owner of Tim McCaffrey Designs, has officially jumped into the race.

McCaffrey provided a media statement released by his campaign announcing his run for supervisor. Kirk has also provided a statement to Clarke Broadcasting of similar length in response to McCaffrey’s decision. They are both provided below, unedited, so that readers can view, in their entirety, what they had to say.

Announcement from Tim McCaffrey’s campaign team about District Three Supervisor run:

-Tim McCaffrey, a longtime resident of Tuolumne County and District 3, officially announced his candidacy for Tuolumne County District 3 Supervisor on Saturday, April 26. McCaffrey, 51, will run in the June 2026 primary election, challenging the incumbent, Supervisor Anaiah Kirk.

District 3 includes a vast and diverse area, from Tuolumne to Kennedy Meadows, and encompasses the many communities that line the upper Highway 108 corridor.

McCaffrey has been a committed member of the Tuolumne County community for nearly 30 years. As a local business owner and civic leader, he brings a unique blend of creative vision, public service, and practical experience. Through his company, Tim McCaffrey Design, based in Twain Harte, he has supported dozens of local nonprofits, small businesses, and regional initiatives with branding, web design, and community-centered marketing.

McCaffrey is also the lead designer for UV Skinz, a nationally recognized sun-protective clothing company headquartered in Tuolumne County. With a formal education in visual communication at the Art Institute of Seattle his business has since grown to include educational resources for entrepreneurs and nonprofits looking to improve their digital presence.

His collaborative spirit and commitment to meaningful community are evident in his work with organizations like Dodge Ridge Resort, Columbia College, The Center for a Nonviolent Community, Twain Harte Soroptimist, and the Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau. McCaffrey has also worked directly with youth in high-risk situations and currently serves on the Twain Harte Homeowners Board and as Vice President of the California Association of Boutique & Breakfast Inns (CABBI).

“I believe our community deserves more—more transparency, more responsiveness, and more creative, solution-oriented leadership,” McCaffrey said. “I’m running to serve as a full-time supervisor who is prepared for every board meeting, who truly listens to the people of District 3, and who works across divides to deliver results.”

McCaffrey’s campaign emphasizes thoughtful communication, strategic planning, and a neighbor-first approach. His platform focuses on strengthening local infrastructure, supporting small businesses, improving access to services, expanding housing for locals who work here and want to live here, and encouraging inclusive civic engagement.

Statement from Anaiah Kirk about District Three race:

-First, I want to thank any community member for running for office. It takes guts to put yourself in the public eye and open yourself up to both support and criticism knowing all skeletons will come out of the closet when you put yourself in the public eye. I respect anyone willing to serve our community in that way.

It’s no surprise to me that Tim is running. He first became engaged with our board when we declined to pass a hate crime resolution in February and March of this year — a resolution tied to an incident where no hate crime charges were filed at the conclusion of the investigation. Unfortunately, that remains my only interaction with Tim, and it set a rough foundation.

While I rely on common sense and facts, Tim chose to jump on an emotional train without first allowing the facts to be discovered which ultimately undermines our judicial system. That is my first — and telling — experience with his approach to leadership.

As I look ahead to this campaign, I welcome the opportunity to highlight the clear differences between us. Tim talks about the need for more transparency, responsiveness, and commitment —Over the past six years, I have consistently increased transparency through regular board meeting recap posts on Facebook and newsletters to keep the public informed. I have shown a supervisor can work a full-time job while delivering dedicated, transparent, and results-driven leadership. There are a number of Supervisors throughout our nation who do so and used to be the standard when this Country was founded.

Unlike some, I do not rely on this position for my income. I have voted down and not taken a raise, I don’t collect PERS retirement from it and I don’t have the county match any investment funds (taxpayers dollars) while other supervisors do. That independence makes me unpurchasable and focused solely on the needs of our residents —not special interests. If Tim intends to be a “full-time” supervisor, I look forward to hearing whether he plans to leave his current employment or simply criticize while doing the same.

Finally, Tim speaks about the need for results. I encourage him — and all voters — to review the public record. From major projects to improve forest resiliency, to critical equipment purchases that have helped reverse the decline of our road system’s PCI index, to fully funding the Sheriff’s Office for the first time in decades with more to come— the results are clear for anyone paying attention. Add to that the awards we have earned for budget transparency and the major financial reforms now underway because of the leadership of myself and newly elected board members, and it’s evident: meaningful progress is happening. I am proud of what we have accomplished, both individually and collectively as a board.

With all that said, I do not take this position lightly. I have seen past supervisors become prideful, only to lose the trust of the people. Nothing in this role is given — it’s all earned through hard work. I understand that our constituents expect us to stay focused, stay humble, and continue working for them. While I am confident in what I have accomplished, what I am doing, and what I plan to do, I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve.

It’s hard to believe, but campaign season is upon us, and I’m looking forward to a spirited debate based on facts and real accomplishments. —