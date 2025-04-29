Jeffries: Denmark Has Been An Ally To The USA

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries View Photo

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries held a press conference with Ranking Member Meeks and members of the bipartisan congressional delegation that he was leading, where they emphasized the importance of the strong relationship between the United States and Denmark.

Jeffries was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Good afternoon, everyone. I’m Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic Leader. It’s been a high honor and a privilege to be here in Denmark, interacting with members of the government, as well as members of the business community, all in connection with the important and continuing and special relationship between the United States and Denmark. Let me be clear to the people of Denmark that the relationship between our two countries is important, has been strong and must remain that way moving forward. Denmark is not a bad ally to the United States of America. Denmark has been a tremendous ally, particularly over the last 80 years as we’ve worked together to build a rules-based society throughout the world.

And it is in fact the case that whenever the United States has called upon the Danish people to join us on the battlefield in defense of our shared values, including in the immediate aftermath of the horrific attack on America on September 11, that the people of Denmark have unequivocally answered that call. Denmark has been a tremendous ally to the United States of America, and we value this relationship. On this congressional delegation trip, we’ve been joined by a variety of distinguished Members from throughout the country who represent the gorgeous mosaic of the American people who are here today. […]

The relationship between Denmark and the United States is not a fleeting one. It’s anchored in a shared history, it’s anchored in shared values of democracy and freedom and a rules-based society, anchored in our NATO partnership and, of course, it’s been anchored in our common understanding that Russia and China present real national security challenges to Europe, to America, to the West and to the free world, which is why as Members of Congress, as leaders within the Congress, we’re committed to making sure we continue this strong relationship moving forward.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.