Red Cross Reports On Ferguson Fire Aid

Red Cross logo Enlarge

Mariposa County, CA — As evacuation orders lifted for residents of the last Ferguson Fire-threatened communities Red Cross officials shuttered shelter operations and tallied data.

Today, representatives of the American Red Cross of the Central Valley, coordinating with local government agencies, transitioned ongoing relief support operations and released a report of Red Cross activities since setting up operations on July 15.

Over the course of the past 24 days, the Red Cross provided 493 overnight shelter stays. Fifty-plus Red Cross workers served 5,315 meals and snacks, also distributing nearly 6,000 relief supplies, including hygiene “comfort” and household clean up kits. They also made over 630 mental or physical health related contacts.

Among tips the Red Cross shares with residents returning to their homes are to be on the look out for hazards that may still exist, such as hot spots that can flare up without warning as well as fallen power lines and/or poles. They also advise to watch animals closely and keep them under direct control as hidden embers can burns paws or hooves.

Two more things that are important, they say, is to definitely discard any food that has been exposed to heat, smoke or soot — and also remember to take plenty of precautions when cleaning up your property to prevent potential exposure to health risks from hazardous materials.

Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.