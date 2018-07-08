Family Friendly National Night Out Events Tonight

National Night Out logo Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Somewhat like the Grinch not being able to stop Christmas, the local smoke and wildfire activity has failed to cancel local National Night Out celebrations this evening.

Now in its 35th year, the event, an annual free and open to the public safety and community building night around the country, is being celebrated in the Mother Lode at least three locations. All encourage folks of all ages to come out and bring the family.

Beginning at 4:30, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its evening at Railtown 1897 State Historic Park along with officers from State Parks, CHP and others.

Those who arrive at 4:30 may board for a complimentary train ride at 5 p.m. and other activities such as games and musical entertainment are planned through 8 p.m. There will be free ice cream, popcorn and kettle corn as well as a Kiwanis Club barbecue with hotdogs, burgers, tri-tip and drinks fpr sale.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson shares the shindig will be videoed and shared on her office’s Facebook page.

Sonora Police Department is hosting its celebration from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Rotary Park in downtown Sonora, inviting all to share an evening of fun, food, and games.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Support Team is hosting its event at the Jenny Lind Fire Station in Rancho Calaveras from 5 until 7:30 that is being supported by the CHP and Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to enjoying the fun of a family night out and taking time getting to know local officials, at each of these events the public is encouraged to bring questions, share concerns and ideas in the spirit of community building.