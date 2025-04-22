Sonora Moving Forward Sidewalk Dining/Commercial Display Ordinance

Linoberg Street In Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council took some steps Monday toward implementing a new city ordinance that details rules for businesses in the downtown district who use sidewalks and right of ways for limited dining and commercial displays (signs).

New outdoor dining started popping up on a limited basis during the COVID pandemic and the city is looking to put in place rules and fees. A desire to expand outside dining was also a part of the past Vision Sonora planning efforts. There were concerns, however, raised by some businesses on Monday about how high the related fees might be.

City staff proposals included a $600 application fee for parklet dining, plus a monthly fee up to $1.55 per sq. ft. Sidewalk dining/selling encroachment permits would have a $360 application fee and a monthly fee of up to $1.55 per sq. ft. It was noted that a sidewalk dining application of 200 square feet would be calculated at $360 for a one-time review of the application and monthly payments up to $310.

The city’s existing encroachment permit fee of $200 would remain the same for retail businesses where no permanent improvements are proposed, including A-frame signs, landscaping and decorations.

The city voted 4-0-1, with councilmember Andy Merrill abstaining, to move forward the initial readings of the new ordinance, but postponed any actions on associated fees until the next council meeting. In the meantime, city leaders will have more discussions with businesses (related to fees). A final reading and vote on the ordinance is also required at a future meeting.

To read the staff report submitted to the council ahead of the meeting, click here.