TC Supervisors To Discuss Ongoing Hiring Freeze, Reorganizations

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has called for a special meeting on Tuesday and many of the issues on the agenda are related to short and long-term budgetary matters.

The board will provide direction on a current hiring freeze that is in place for the current budget year. The supervisors will discuss how long the freeze should continue and discuss options like giving the County Administrator’s Office more flexibility when it comes to positions to be filled. There will also be a “presentation on long-term cost efficiencies, consolidations, reorganizations, and revenue growth opportunities.”

Later in the meeting, there will be a resolution proposed by Supervisor Anaiah Kirk to “prioritize public safety and protect vulnerable populations.” It references the January 28 assault in Jamestown. You can view the proposal by clicking here.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am in the board meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.