Sonora To Hire Interim Fire Chief, Discuss Outdoor Dining Permits

Sonora Fire Department Fire Engine View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will meet later today.

It will start with a closed session portion at four o’clock to discuss hiring an interim fire chief following the retirement of Chief Aimee New. Meeting documents note that during the regular portion of the meeting, starting at five o’clock, the council will vote on hiring Gary Carlson to fill the role as a retired annuitant. He would be allowed to serve up to 960 hours and would be paid $69.69 per hour. Carlson spent many years with the Turlock Fire Department prior to his retirement.

Later in the meeting, there will be a discussion and vote about changing city ordinances related to allowing more outdoor parklet and sidewalk dining, and related fees.

In addition, there will be a presentation on the city’s Emergency Operations Plan. The meeting, at 5 pm at City Hall, is open to the public.