California To Sue Trump Administration Over AmeriCorps Cuts

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom is responding to news out of Washington, DC that funding is being eliminated for the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps.

It is part of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) efforts to identify waste and reduce government spending. An estimated 2,000 people, ages 18-26, serve in the AmeriCorps program. They are often visible responding to natural disasters.

Governor Newsom argues, “We’ve gone from the New Deal, the New Frontier, and the Great Society to a federal government that gives the middle finger to volunteers serving their fellow Americans. We will sue to stop this.”

Newsom’s office states that during the 2023-24 service year, 6200 AmeriCorps members provided 4.3 million hours of service, mentored 73,000 students, supported 17,000 foster youth, and planted 39,000 trees.

In addition to the lawsuit, the state will ramp up efforts to recruit new members to the California Service Corps program, which is a state initiative similar to the national program.