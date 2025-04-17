California Sues Trump Administration Over Tariffs

Rob Bonta and Gavin Newsom View Photo

California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s use of emergency powers to implement tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.

Bonta, standing next to Governor Gavin Newsom, at Gemperle Orchards almond farm in Stanislaus County, argued, “The reality is that the US Constitution gives Congress the power of the purse. It is Congress’s responsibility to set and collect taxes, duties, and excises, including, yes, tariffs.”

The lawsuit calls for the tariffs to be blocked.

Governor Newsom pointed the finger at Congress. He said, “They are sitting there, passively, as this guy wrecks the economy of the United States of America, which has dominated the global economy.”

The Trump Administration put out a statement afterward arguing that California should focus more on crime, homelessness, and affordability, and noting that former trade policies were “decimating America’s industries.”