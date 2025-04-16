Perfect Time To Keep Tuolumne Clean

Sample of the dump coupon -- TCPW View Photo

Sonora, CA — As many are working on their defensible space and spring-cleaning, Tuolumne County Public Works officials are offering an easy way to get rid of the debris.

Dump coupons are being distributed by the Solid Waste Division for a single trip of two cubic yards to the Cal Sierra Transfer Station at 19309 Industrial Drive in East Sonora. The coupons are valid through September 30, 2025, and can be picked up at the department office in the A.N. Francisco Building at 48 Yaney Avenue, 3rd Floor, in Sonora.

Public works officials provided this list of what the coupon allows for disposal, including a combination of the following:

Regular Household Waste (refuse, clothes, etc.)

Up to two (2) bulky items (appliances, furniture, mattresses)

Up to two (2) e-waste items (televisions, microwaves, etc.)

Up to four (4) tires (passenger car or truck tires)

Items not accepted:

Treated wood waste

Household hazardous waste

Construction and demolition waste

Business or commercial waste

Asbestos

Landscapers and/or landscaping waste

For additional information and questions, contact Tuolumne County Solid Waste at (209) 533-5588.