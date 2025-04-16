Tuolumne County Extends Chief Probation Officer Contract

Sonora, CA — Dan Hawks has served as Chief Probation Officer of Tuolumne County since May of 2020, and his five-year employment agreement was set to expire next month.

At this week’s board of supervisors meeting, the county leaders voted 5-0 to extend it by another three years. He will receive a salary of $164,203.

Hawks thanked the board for their support, adding, “It has been a great pleasure and crowning achievement in my career to serve in this capacity, and I feel like the last five years kind of flew by. We did get a lot accomplished, but there is more still to do, and I look forward to having everything dialed in over the next three years and setting it up for the next Chief to come. I appreciate all of the work that we’ve done and your faith and trust in me for another three years.”

The department oversees adult and juvenile probation services, including the Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention facility. Hawks joined the department in 2000 as a Deputy Probation Officer, later became the Assistant Probation Chief in 2017, and the leader of the department in 2020.