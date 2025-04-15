April 15 Tax Day Arrives

Sonora, CA — It is Tax Day for most residents of California, minus those who have received automatic extensions due to Southern California wildfires.

The IRS and the California Franchise Tax Board announced in January that all residents of Los Angeles County will have the deadline automatically extended to October 15 due to wildfires that occurred in early 2025. All other Californians, including those in the Mother Lode, are required to file a return by today. It can be done either electronically or by traditional mail.

Anyone can also request a six-month extension in filing, however, it is not an extension to pay. Those who owe money are urged to pay by today to avoid penalties and interest. More information from the California Franchise Tax Board can be found here. Information from the federal IRS is here.