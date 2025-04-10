Fees Changing In Tuolumne County For Several Types Of Fire Inspections

MGT Fee Survey View Photo

Sonora, CA — Some fire inspection fees are shooting up, while others are going down, following a study that was hired by Tuolumne County government.

The goal of the Board of Supervisors was to achieve full cost reimbursement (cover all costs of doing the inspections) for the county’s fire division. The Board of Supervisors approved the changes this week with a 5-0 vote (however, Supervisor Anaiah Kirk abstained on the short-term rental fee increases, AirBNB-type, because of a conflict of interest).

That particular one is going up from the current $86.75 to $293.

The county’s consultant company, MGT, noted that 45 categories of fees are going down, 20 will remain the same, and 30 will increase.

The changes take effect on May 8.

The new fees are reflected below:

S. Fire Prevention Division Fee Schedule Old Fee New Fee 1 APARTMENT BUILDING INSPECTIONS a Apartment Buildings (up to 4 units) $86.75 $391.00 b Apartment Buildings (5-25 units) $ 173.00 $ 439.00 c Apartment Buildings (26-100 units) $ 302.50 $ 488.00 d Apartment Buildings (101-300 units) $ 433.75 $ 537.00 e Apartment Buildings (301 or more units) $ 520.50 $ 586.00 2 COMMERCIAL DAY CARE INSPECTIONS a Commercial Day Care (1-6 persons) $ 86.75 $ 293.00 b Commercial Day Care (7-49 persons) $ 130.00 $ 391.00 c Commercial Day Care (50-149 persons) $ 173.00 $ 488.00 d Commercial Day Care (150 or more persons) $ 347.00 $ 586.00 3 SKILLED NURSING/HOSPITAL INSPECTIONS a Skilled nursing (7-25 beds) $ 173.00 $ 293.00 b Skilled nursing (26-100 beds) $ 302.50 $ 391.00 c Skilled nursing (101-300 beds) $ 433.75 $ 488.00 d Skilled nursing (301 or more beds) $ 520.50 $ 586.00 e Hospital $ 691.50 $ 684.00 4 RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITY INSPECTIONS a Residential Care Facility (1-6 beds) $ 86.75 $ 293.00 b Residential Care Facility (7-25 beds) $ 173.00 $ 342.00 c Residential Care Facility (26-100 beds) $ 302.50 $ 391.00 d Residential Care Facility (101-300 beds) $ 433.75 $ 439.00 e Residential Care Facility (301 or more beds) $ 520.50 $ 586.00 5 RESIDENTIAL DAY CARE INSPECTIONS a Large Family Day Care (7 up to 14 persons) $ 86.75 $ 244.00 6 PRIVATE SCHOOL INSPECTIONS a Private School (1-99 students) $ 130.00 $ 244.00 b Private School (100-199 students) $ 260.25 $ 391.00 c Private School (200 or more students) $ 389.00 $ 488.00 7 HOTEL/MOTEL INSPECTIONS a Hotel/Motel (7-25 units) $ 260.25 $ 293.00 b Hotel/Motel (26-100 units) $ $347.00 $ 342.00 c Hotel/Motel (101-300 units) $ 433.75 $ 391.00 d Hotel/Motel (301 or more units) $ 520.50 $ 439.00 8 SHORT TERM RENTAL INSPECTIONS a Short Term/Vacation Rentals $ 86.75 $ 293 9 INSTITUTIONAL INSPECTIONS a Prison, Jail, Correctional Detention Center $ 260.25 $ 488.00 10 MISCELLANEOUS INSPECTIONS a Amusement Building (50 or more occupant load) $ 347.00 $ 439.00 b Aerosol Products (per 500 lbs) $ 347.00 $ 439.00 c Aviation Facilities $ 520.00 $ 684.00 d Places of Assembly (50-99 persons) $ 173.00 $ 391.00 e Places of Assembly (100-299 persons) $ 260.25 $ 439.00 f Places of Assembly (300 or more persons) $ 433.75 $ 537.00 g Carnivals, Fairs and Special Events $ 347.00 $ 439.00 h Carnivals, Fairs and Special Events

(additional booths, exhibits, etc) $ 10.00 $ 439.00 i Compressed Gases $ 347.00 $ 293.00 j Combustible Fibers $ 347.00 $ 439.00 k Cellulose Nitrate Film $ 347.00 $ 439.00 l Cryogenic Fluids $ 347.00 $ 439.00 m Cutting and Welding $ 347.00 $ 439.00 n Dry Cleaning Plants $ 347.00 $ 439.00 o Combustible Dust Producing Operations $ 347.00 $ 439.00 p Exhibits and Trade Shows $ 347.00 $ 439.00 q Explosives and Blasting Agents $ 347.00 $ 439.00 r Flammable/ Combustible Liquids/

LP, Tanks up to 1,500 Gallons $ 86.75 $ 439.00 s Flammable/ Combustible Liquids/

LP, Tanks over 1,500 Gallons $ 433.75 $ 439.00 t Flammable/ Combustible Liquids/

LP Use/Operate/Repair Pipeline $ 433.75 $ 537.00 u Fruit and Crop Ripening $ 347.00 $ 439.00 v Floor Finishing $ 347.00 $ 439.00 w Liquid or Gas-Fueled Vehicles in Assembly $ 433.75 $ 439.00 x Hazardous Material Handling,

Storage and or transport Facilities $ 433.75 $ 537.00 y High Pile Storage $ 433.75 $ 537.00 z Hot Work Operations $ 347.00 $ 439.00 aa Fire Hydrant & Water Control Valves/Flow Test $ 339.00+ $ 488.00 $ 86.75/hr $ 195.00 bb Industrial Ovens $ 347.00 $ 439.00 cc Lumber Yards and Woodworking Plants $ 433.75 $ 537.00 dd Magnesium $ 347.00 $ 439.00 ee Miscellaneous Combustible Storage $ 433.75 $ 537 ff Organic Coatings $ 433.75 $ 537 gg Pyrotechnic/Public Firework Display $ 86.75/hr. $ 195 hh Pyrotechnic/Special Effect Fireworks Display $ 86.75/hr. $ 195 ii Refrigeration Equipment $ 347.00 $ 437 jj Store/Handle Radioactive Material $ 433.75 $ 537 kk Spraying or Dipping $ 347.00 $ 439 ll Storage of Scrap Tires $ 433.75 $ 537 mm Tire Recapping/Rebuilding Plant $ 347.00 $ 439 nn Waste Handling $ 433.75 $ 537 oo Tent, Fabricated Enclosures $ 86.75 $ 195 pp Temporary Membrane Structure (400-1,499 sq ft) $ 347.00 $ 439 qq Temporary Membrane Structure (1,500-2,999 sq ft) $ 433.75 $ 537 rr Temporary Membrane Structure (3,000-5,999 sq ft) $ 520.50 $ 586 ss Temporary Membrane Structure (6,000 or more sq ft) $ 607.25 $ 781 tt Wood Products $ 347.00 $ 439 11 FIRE FLOW TEST/HYDRANT a Fire Flow Test Commercial/Industrial/ $ 339.50 + $ 586 Residential Development $ 86.00 75/hr $ 195 12 NEW/MODIFIED CONSTRUCTION AND PLAN REVIEWS a Fire Sprinkler Plan Review and Inspection $ 1,113.75 $ 1,172 b Fire Alarm Plan Review and Inspection $ 520.50 $ 586 c Fire and Life Safety Plan Review and Inspection $ 260.25 $ 293 d Commercial Kitchen Hood System

Plan Review and Inspection $ 607.25 $ 586 e Fire Pumps Plan Review and Inspection $ 520.50 $ 586 f Flammable/Combustible Liquid Pipeline

Plan Review and Inspection $ 1,113.75 $ 1,172 g Cryogenic Fluids Systems Plan Review and Inspection $ 1,113.75 $ 1,172 h Battery System systems over 50 Gallons

Plan Review and Inspection $ 607.25 $ 586 i Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems

Plan Review and Inspection $ 520.50 $ 586 j Compressed Gases Systems Table 105.6.9

Plan Review and Inspection $ 607.25 $ 586 k Gates/Barricades Across Fire

Apparatus Roads Plan Review and Inspection $ 260.25 $ 293 l Hazardous Material Storage Table 105.6.21

Plan Review and Inspection $ 607.25 $ 586 m Industrial Ovens Plan Review and Inspection $ 520.50 $ 586 n Private Fire Hydrant Plan Review and Inspection $ 260.25 $ 293 o Smoke Control or Smoke Exhaust Systems

Plan Review and Inspection $ 520.50 $ 586 p Solar Photovoltaic Power Systems

Plan Review and Inspection $ 260.25 $ 293 13 OTHER a Appeals to the Board of Supervisors $ 187.25 $ 391 b Violation Reinspection(each past 3rd inspection) $ 339.50 + $ 586 $86.75/hr $195 c Standby $ 339.50 + $ 391 $86.75/hr $195