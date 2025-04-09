TC Supervisors Hear Update On Homelessness Projects

Supervisors hear update on homelessness projects. View Photo

Sonora, CA — Four projects related to combating homelessness are operational in Tuolumne County and three others are still in the planning phases.

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors heard an informational presentation at Tuesday’s meeting from Health and Human Services Agency Director Annie Hockett and Behavioral Health Director Tami Mariscal.

The four projects running are the Camp Justice sanctioned camping site, the Rafferty Court Navigation Center in Soulsbyville, transitional housing sites, and a Parrotts Ferry Road Behavioral Health housing.

It was noted that Camp Justice is a pilot program, at the Law and Justice Center property, that is currently slated to run through at least June. 122 different people have stayed at the site and the current population is about 50. The site has strict rules and 17 people have been trespassed. Some have also transitioned into more permanent housing.

The Soulsbyville Navigation Center allows people to stay for up to six months and is staffed 24/7. There is a family side that is currently at capacity and another building for individuals (non-family). The current population is 21 people and 10 children. The project has funds to continue for several years, according to county officials.

At the Behavioral Health housing project on Parrotts Ferry Road, 11 tenants have been served, and there are nine currently receiving services. Two have exited to permanent housing.

Some board members posed questions about the feasibility of completing planned projects at the Highway 108 Miners Hotel, Snell Street, and Columbia Way (Veterans Housing).

Pointed questions were asked, led by Supervisor Steve Griefer, notably about the Miner’s Hotel. He was concerned that the county did not have an appraisal done ahead of the $1.8 million purchase, and asked why limited things have been done there since the acquisition in 2023. He also had questions about state deadlines related to planned projects, and whether the county would have to return grant money if projects are not completed.

The board collectively agreed to have a conversation, and a potential vote, in May, regarding the future of several homelessness projects.

Griefer stated, “We have to get to the point where we draw a line in the sand and say either we are going to move forward on any property, or we’re not going to move forward. If we are not going to move forward, then the county has an obligation to either unload or use it for something else, and come up with a game plan, so that they know what our intent is.”