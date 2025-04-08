TC Supervisors Approve Emergency Action Following Flooding Damage

Albert N Francisco Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — Late last week, a sprinkler failure at the county-owned AN Francisco building caused notable water damage.

At today’s board of supervisors meeting, Interim CAO Roger Root noted, “It caused extensive flooding in one section of the third floor and down on the second floor parking garage. We had a restoration company out immediately to help with the recovery, and we need to continue doing that work.”

A memo provided by Root to the board adds, “If this damage is not repaired immediately, further damage to the building will occur.”

It happened on Thursday, April 3.

It is not clear what the total cost of cleanup and repairs will be, noting that the extent of the damage is “still being assessed.” Costs may be reimbursable under the county’s insurance, according to the memo.

A vote to approve the emergency resolution related to the water damage cleanup was approved 5-0. Right before the vote, Board Chair Jaron Brandon stated that it shows the importance of the work of facilities staff members and avoiding deferred maintenance.