TC Supervisors To Discuss Homelessness Projects, Sheriff’s Dispatch

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — Various items will go before the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The board will have a special meeting at 8:30 am where the supervisors will recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and then hear a presentation on local youth Child Abuse Prevention Poster and Poetry Contest winners. Then at 9 am is the regular meeting in which the supervisors will give direction on topics like local housing and homelessness projects (where they are considering new direction), a proposal to relocate the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center to Striker Court, and emergency actions following a sprinkler failure and flooding that occurred last week at the AN Francisco building. In addition, there will be a discussion and vote about some fees in the county.

The supervisor meetings are open to the public at take place at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.