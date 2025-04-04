Newsom Seeks Tariff Exemptions For California-Made Products

Governor Gavin Newsom View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Citing displeasure over President Trump’s tariffs, Governor Gavin Newsom is seeking exemptions from retaliatory tariffs from other countries for California-made products.

Newsom has directed his administration leaders to reach out to long-standing trade partners in hopes of creating strategic partnerships. He adds, “California leads the nation as the #1 state for agriculture and manufacturing — and it’s our workers, families, and farmers who stand to lose the most from this Trump tax hike and trade war. To our international partners: As the fifth largest economy in the world, the Golden State will remain a steady, reliable partner for generations to come, no matter the turbulence coming out of Washington. California is not Washington, D.C.”

Newsom is hoping to see California-made products exempt from other countries’ retaliatory measures. He says that California is the fifth-largest economy in the world and the largest importer and second-largest exporter among all U.S. states, with more than $675 billion in two-way trade supporting millions of jobs throughout the state.