McClintock Weighs In About Tariffs

Washington, DC — Mother Lode Republican Congressman Tom McClintock is voicing his opinion on the tariffs announced this week by President Donald Trump.

We reported earlier that Congressman McClintock indicated at last Friday’s Tuolumne County Business Council luncheon that tariffs are an issue in which he disagrees with the President’s direction.

In a new statement released, McClintock states hope that the end result will be a situation where countries all decide to remove trade barriers. He says, “Our trade objective must be: ZERO tariffs, ZERO subsidies and ZERO non-tariff barriers. Tariffs always harm whatever country imposes them. Their only justification is to leverage trading partners to adopt free trade agreements. I hope this is where the President is going.”

The stock market has seen steep drops in consecutive days following the tariffs announcement. The President has argued that there will be “short-term pain” leading to better trade deals.