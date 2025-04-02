Legislation Cracking Down On Providing Fentanyl To Youth Clears CA Senate Hurdle

Fentanyl pills that look like Smarties candies View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A proposal to reclassify crimes related to providing fentanyl to minors is gaining bipartisan support in the California legislature.

Senate Bill 432 easily passed through the Senate Public Safety Committee, its first hurdle.

It would make charges related to providing fentanyl to a minor a serious felony. The change would make offenders ineligible for plea bargaining or probation and add a five-year sentence enhancement.

Supporters say that fentanyl was involved in 80% of drug-induced deaths among 14-23 year olds in 2021. Drug Enforcement Administration testing in 2024 found that half of seized counterfeit pills contained a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Senate Bill 432 is authored by Republican Kelly Seyarto, who states that fentanyl is a huge risk for school-age children, adding, “By now, we’re all aware of the devastating impact fentanyl is having across California, often taking the lives of people who had no idea they were consuming it. SB 432 sends a strong message: if you knowingly give fentanyl to a child, you will be held responsible.”

Originally, SB 432 aimed to make this crime a strike offense under California’s three strikes law. However, committee amendments downgraded it to a serious felony,