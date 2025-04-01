Assembly Committee Denies Bill Focused On Transgender Athletes

Republican Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A bill up for review in a California Assembly Committee today focused on transgender athletes competing in high school sports.

Assembly Bill 89, authored by Republican Kate Sanchez, would have prohibited an athlete whose sex was assigned a male at birth from participating on a girls’ interscholastic team. It would require the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) to revise its Constitution and bylaws, as transgender athletes are currently allowed to compete.

She said, “We all say we want to support women and empower girls. Well, this is our moment to prove it. Let’s just not talk about protecting women, let’s actually do it.”

Assembly Democratic Leader Robert Rivas argued against it, saying, “I can’t emphasize this point enough. I am not going to support a bill that takes rights away from a protected class of people. Gender identity is a protected class here in California, just like race, sex, and age.”

Lawmakers noted that today’s Arts, Entertainment, Sports, and Tourism Committee hearing was one of the most attended in recent years, with several California residents coming to the Capitol to speak on both sides. Governor Gavin Newsom recently made headlines by indicating that he supports the rule change(despite many Democrats being opposed).

The bill was voted down on a party-line vote, Democrats opposed and Republicans in favor, 2-7.